March 1, 2000 1 min read

Probably the premier periodical tracking the population trends shaping America--and determinig which businesses succeed and which stumble--American Demographics is now putting a tasty sampling of its print publication online.Goodies available for free include looks at the Gen X market, the booming "mature" age group and an original piece about how the increasingly multicultural makeup of America challenges marketers to continually rethink their practices.The content is changed regularly, and by checking in often, you'll find pages of information that even the most sophisticated marketers in the United States thrive on.