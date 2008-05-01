My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Making Order Out Of Chaos

3 friends head to the garage to help customers get their acts together.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Plenty of businesses can remodel your closets, kitchens and bathrooms, but the garage, says Michael Osman, is "the last frontier." HouseWall Garage System, which is based near Osman's hometown of Miami, ventured into that frontier in 2004. The company installs wall panels on which homeowners can hang hooks, racks and shelves to help themselves get organized. And Osman took note of the local business's growth.

Osman mentioned HouseWall to Dustin Myers and Chris Poplin--friends he attended college with in Nashville, Tennessee. When HouseWall began franchising in 2006, Osman, 27, Myers and Poplin, both 26, jumped aboard and opened a franchise in Nashville that September. "You have to recognize these opportunities and take advantage of them," says Osman. "Don't be afraid to take the risk."

Having the backing of a franchise with proven products and an established business model helped mitigate that risk. But Osman points out, "They don't do everything for you. You still have to put in all the long hours and elbow grease." By juggling in-home consultations, installations and the behind-the-scenes work between them, the trio hopes to exceed $500,000 in sales this year.

They have had surprises along the way, including their customer base. They assumed the garage was a man's domain, but they've found that women are more likely to seek out their services. To get their company in front of customers, they attend home shows and women-oriented events, and they even have a mall kiosk display. Though they've also run print and radio ads, their best marketing tool is to let potential customers see their system--and them--firsthand. "The product will sell itself," says Osman, "but your clients are buying you."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed