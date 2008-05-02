Straight To The Source

My Queue

Government agencies often have websites with directories, resources and free online help for companies seeking their business.
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine.

Here are some links to check out:

Agency-Specific Resources

Department of Agriculture
usda.gov/da/

Department of Commerce
osec.doc.gov/osdbu/selling_to_doc.htm

Department of Defense
defenselink.mil/other_info/business.html

Department of Education
ed.gov/fund/contract/about/booklet1.html

Department Of Energy
smallbusiness.doe.gov

Department of Health and Human Services
dhhs.gov/osdbu/publications

Department Of Homeland Security
dhs.gov/xopnbiz

Department of Housing and Urban Development
hud.gov/offices/cpo

Department Of The Interior
doi.gov/osdbu/dbwdoi.html

Department Of Justice
usdoj.gov/07business

Department Of Labor
dol.gov

Department Of State
state.gov/m/a/sdbu/pubs/c13313.htm

Department Of Transportation
dot.gov/business.html

Department Of The Treasury
treas.gov/offices/management/dcfo/osdbu

General Resources

General Services Administration
gsa.gov

North American Industry Classification System
census.gov/epcd/www/naics.html

