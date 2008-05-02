Straight To The Source
This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »
Here are some links to check out:
Agency-Specific Resources
Department of Agriculture
usda.gov/da/
Department of Commerce
osec.doc.gov/osdbu/selling_to_doc.htm
Department of Defense
defenselink.mil/other_info/business.html
Department of Education
ed.gov/fund/contract/about/booklet1.html
Department Of Energy
smallbusiness.doe.gov
Department of Health and Human Services
dhhs.gov/osdbu/publications
Department Of Homeland Security
dhs.gov/xopnbiz
Department of Housing and Urban Development
hud.gov/offices/cpo
Department Of The Interior
doi.gov/osdbu/dbwdoi.html
Department Of Justice
usdoj.gov/07business
Department Of Labor
dol.gov
Department Of State
state.gov/m/a/sdbu/pubs/c13313.htm
Department Of Transportation
dot.gov/business.html
Department Of The Treasury
treas.gov/offices/management/dcfo/osdbu
General Resources
General Services Administration
gsa.gov
North American Industry Classification System
census.gov/epcd/www/naics.html