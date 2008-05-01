The Art Of Business

Maximize your talent by drawing from your other areas of expertise.

May 1, 2008 1 min read

In the world of IM and Bluetooth, some crafters have found that being tech-savvy means big business.Freelance producer Lori Petitti, who founded Hip Line Media in 2004, knew her passion for sewing wouldn't translate into a lucrative career, so she used her producing background to create high-quality instructional sewing DVDs instead. "I was so interested in learning to sew that I thought I could apply my production skills to a hobby I have a keen interest in," says Petitti, 44, who brought in sales of $200,000 her first year.Because Petitti's DVDs are compatible with most computers, she's been able to sell the videos in countries as far away as Australia and Singapore, and she has even gained some attention from teachers, who use her videos for instructional purposes.Says Petitti, "I'm a crafter, yes, but I was more interested in getting other people to tap into their creativity."