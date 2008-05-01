Get It Together

Start up without breaking the bank. You can get all of these 3 tools for less than $1,000.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

A Capable Assistant: Inkjet printers may tempt you with their low prices, but you'll save on long-term operating costs when you invest in a multifunction laser printer like the $599 Canon imageCLASS MF8180c. It shoots out black-and-white prints and copies at 20 ppm and includes built-in faxing and convenient flatbed scanning.

The 4 ppm color capabilities of this printer will come in handy if you want to print your own brochures or marketing materials. It features a USB 2.0 connection and an Ethernet port that lets you share a network with more than one computer. This versatile machine also has an attractive design; you won't mind having it sit in your office as it handles all your printing, scanning, copying and faxing needs.

Account On It:
When you're starting out, you don't necessarily need the biggest and most powerful software on the block. A solid starter program like Microsoft Office Accounting Express 2008 can handle your startup's accounting needs and still give it room to grow. A Startup Wizard eases you into the program, while demos and step-by-step guides help you along the way. The program handles invoices, quotes, receipts, expense tracking, employee time sheets and reconciling of online bank accounts. If you're already a Microsoft Office user, you'll be comfortable with the Accounting Express interface. And your budget will appreciate that the software is available as a free download.

Smarty-Pants:
A qwerty keyboard always sweetens the deal when you're shopping for a smartphone. It makes messaging, e-mail and minor document editing a lot easier to handle. The Verizon Wireless SMT5800 features a slide-out keyboard, Windows Mobile 6, a 2-megapixel camera and Bluetooth with stereo support. With a decent-size 2.4-inch display, it still weighs in at a compact 4.2 ounces. The Windows Mobile OS means you can edit Word and Excel files and view PDFs and PowerPoint files. The SMT5800 costs about $250 with a Verizon contract. It's a svelte and capable smartphone with a familiar Windows interface that makes for a work-friendly travel companion.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online