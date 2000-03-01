Go, Granny, Go

Use family to personalize your advertising

The folks at Nantucket Nectars have taken the idea of offering customers a company history lesson to heart, featuring a new generation in their chatty radio ads. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based beverage producer has featured founders Tom First and Tom Scott, both 33, bantering in its radio spots since 1994 to give customers a real feel for the personalities at the helm of the company. Now, the founders' grandmothers are featured in a new campaign promoting Nantucket Nectars' line of lemonades.

"When we decided to make a not-from-concentrate lemonade, we wanted to make it like our grandmothers would have," says Scott. "So, it was pretty natural to bring our grandmothers into the studio."

In the spots, the grandmothers chat with Scott and First about a wide range of topics, but mostly about the process of making lemonade in years gone by. The goal of the campaign is to reinforce the idea that Nantucket Nectars' lemonades are just like grandma used to make. But at the heart of the spots is an introduction to the personalities of the company . . . and its grandmas.

