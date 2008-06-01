My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Election Talk

Find ways to allow a healthy mix of politics and productivity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's not uncommon for 33-year-old Ronn Torossian, the founder of PR firm 5W Public Relations, to overhear employees talking politics when he walks into his company's cafeteria.

"This is the first time in the workplace that I've ever seen people excited about [an] election," Torossian says of his New York City company.

In fact, Torossian and senior members of his team recently debated how much political talk should be allowed among 5W's 90 employees. They banned companywide e-mails in support of political candidates but decided that off-the-clock break room debates are just fine. Says Torossian, "People have a right to express what they want, within reason."

This is the most riveting election year in decades, and Americans are watching. The result is more political discussions at the office, and employees might not be shy about sharing their views: A January American Management Association survey found that 39 percent of employees are comfortable sharing their political views, 26 percent are somewhat comfortable, and 13 percent are extremely comfortable dishing politics with their co-workers.

When political issues become major headline news, "it's almost inevitable that employees are going to talk about them in the workplace," says Manny Avramidis, senior vice president for global human resources at the American Management Association.

Employers, meanwhile, must note the fine line between freedom of expression and free-flowing political discourse that could turn employees against each other. In a small company, it can be even harder to get away from these conversations. Divisiveness is "the last thing a business wants," says David Casey, an office managing shareholder for employment law firm Littler Mendelson.

Instead of forbidding political talk at work--a policy Avramidis views as unrealistic, anyway--remind employees that it can be distracting and can create hard feelings. Says Casey, "It's not a bad idea for management to say at some point in the political season, 'Let's remember why we're here, and let's remember that our job is to work cooperatively, effectively and productively with our co-workers and to serve our customers.'"

As November nears, Torossian wants his employees more focused on PR than party platforms. "We're coming to work to make our clients more successful," he says. "That's the priority, regardless of how passionate one might be about politics."

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed