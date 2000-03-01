Wise Buys

Easy e-commerce software
IN A SNAP: Have you ever tried to set up shop using supposedly easy e-commerce software only to be left befuddled and broke? If so, try Boomerang Software's WebShop Designer package (http://www.boomerangsoftware.com). You'll be pleasantly surprised. This $190 software package lets users set up their sites with an easy-to-use interface resembling a word-processing program. The software also offers automatic e-mail response, order processing and online credit-card transactions. The product comes with a free, six-month test hosting period, and hosting thereafter starts at $9.95 per month. The software requires Windows 95/98/NT, 16MB RAM and 50MB hard-drive space.

Melissa Campanelli is a technology writer in Brooklyn, New York, who has covered technology for Mobile Computing & Communications and Sales & Marketing Management magazines. You can reach her at mcampanelli@earthlink.net

