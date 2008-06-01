Come Together

Strengthen your company's foundation by building your team's emotional bond.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs are probably aware of the two infrastructures that hold a company together: physical and intellectual. Obviously, you need the physical tools as well as intellectual skills. But Vijay Govindarajan, professor at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business, points to a third, necessary infrastructure: emotional. Employees of emotionally bonded companies are motivated to do their best for the corporate good, he explains. "They go the extra distance."

Although an emotional infrastructure doesn't necessarily cost money to build, it can demand more time and attention from the leader than the physical and intellectual ones. In studying families--the longest surviving institution--Govindarajan and his partner, Subroto Bagchi, have revealed eight essential characteristics of a healthy emotional infrastructure. Some of them are proximity, or the availability of the leader in times of need; bonding through adversity, when the team can come together during difficult times; and exclusivity, which creates a sense of privilege. Achieving the eight factors creates in employees a desire to belong and brings the organization closer, says Govindarajan. "[Building this infrastructure] gives you a sustainable advantage."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Here's How I Started the Business That Appeared on 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online