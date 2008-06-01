My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stand Tall

The fear of fighting is much worse than the actual fight, so don't be afraid to go after goliath.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When I was in high school, a common threat from bullies was, "I'll meet you behind the gym." In most cases, though, a fight never actually took place. Instead, verbal threats were hurled, rude gestures were displayed and both parties walked away calling each other a coward.

But as adults, rather than threatening to meet someone behind the gym, people will more often say, "I'm going to sue you." That threat usually leads to more hostile words and then some kind of settlement rather than an actual lawsuit. The threat of a lawsuit frightens most people into becoming reasonable--even pacifistic.

I was recently sued for the first time. When the threat was initially made, most of my friends recommended that I settle and "just pay the person to go away." But the more they tried to convince me how horrible a lawsuit is, the more curious I became. Listening to the endless horror stories, my mind drifted back to my sophomore year in high school and the day a senior invited me to meet him behind the gym. Because my challenger was older and bigger, my friends recommended that I back down . . . and I did. For three days, the bully and his friends heckled me, calling me a coward. Finally, I publicly invited him to meet me behind the gym. The fight was a short one; he won. I was beaten and bloodied, but I walked home feeling pretty good, realizing that the fear of fighting was much worse than the actual fight.

Choosing to fight has again proven to be a very valuable experience, especially for my development as an entrepreneur. And although I don't recommend getting into a lawsuit, I am learning valuable lessons from it. My business became stronger, because preparing to be an open book for the suit helped me put the business in good order. And although I've never broken any laws, I learned that ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Today, I'm focused on being a smarter entrepreneur.

I've always tried to look at adversity as an opportunity to learn. In this legal battle, I revisited an important lesson that I'd first learned long ago: The fear of fighting is much worse than the actual fight.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the Rich Dad series of books, is an investor, entrepreneur and educator whose perspectives have changed the way people think about money and investing.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed