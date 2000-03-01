Webentrepreneurs, Unite!

Association for the online business community

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Need information about the best way to advertise your Web site or locate funding for your online venture? Want to learn more about the legal aspects of the Internet? Then join Webentrepreneurs.com (http://www.webentrepreneurs.com), an association for the online business community that allows members to access information, discuss hot topics, share success stories and network with other Internet entrepreneurs and potential partners. Sign-up is free and members receive a monthly online publication called The Webentrepreneur, devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs doing business on the Web. Monthly features offer insight from experts in the Internet industry and related fields to help you get started, grow your business, avoid potential problems and increase your profits. In addition, you'll receive access to a "Community Message Board" that allows members to interact with other members 24 hours a day, and access to a "Member's Forum" where experts from the Internet industry and the business community will be available for online chat sessions with members.

