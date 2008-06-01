Websites, organizations, events and other tools to grow your business.

June 1, 2008 2 min read

BizBuySell

bizbuysell.com

This online marketplace for buying and selling businesses has more than 50,000 companies listed for sale. You can search by category, location and asking price. The site's free valuation report tells you how much a particular business may be worth, and you'll be able to see the gross income and cash flow of the business as well as a comparison to other similar businesses and their sale prices.

Business Plan Pro 11.0

paloalto.com

Palo Alto's newest software to help create, print and publish your business plan features sample plans for more than 500 different businesses and market data for 9,000 industries. For $99.95 (upgrade to the premier version for $200) you can chart expenses, sales, and growth figures and access valuable tools such as financing guides and a VC database. The software comes with free U.S.-based tech support and a $75 credit for Google AdWords.

Intuit Online Payroll

payroll.com

Intuit's web-based payroll system aims to make payroll easier by automatically generating paychecks. All you have to do is input the number of hours your employees worked; the program calculates deductions and withholdings. It also helps with tax filings, automatically filling in state and federal tax forms. You can set up e-mail reminders for different tasks and print paychecks yourself or use direct deposit. Price: $29.95 per month.

NewsForce

newsforce.com

Newsforce's press release optimization tools help you get your press releases to the right places. With its Keyword Wizard, you can select keywords to use in your releases, and the Optimization Wizard helps put them in the proper places (title, subhead, body). Distribution through wire services of your choice and Ranking Reports, which track the popularity of each press release three different times after it hits the wire, are included with a subscription. Subscriptions start at $59 per month.