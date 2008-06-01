Room to Grow

Sometimes the best move your homebased business can make is into an office.

Michael Einhorn and Arthur Jackson figured that with the benefits of outsourced workplace solutions, their road to success would be a little less rocky.

They were right. The winners of last year's Growing Pains contest, sponsored by the Regus Group and Entrepreneur magazine, are so busy exceeding their growth expectations that they barely had time to be interviewed for this article. And they've proven what they were sure of when they entered the contest: Image counts.

"The professional atmosphere Regus employees create really impresses people," says contest winner Michael Einhorn, president of Dealmed Medical Supplies Inc. in New York City. "They have been exceptionally helpful representing our company."

Thanks to winning the Growing Pains contest, Einhorn, 25, no longer has to meet with clients in his office--located in the basement of his in-laws' home--or in restaurants and hotel lobbies when he's traveling. He says having access to Regus offices gives him a tremendous competitive advantage because of the upscale locations and professional facilities. Even when he's on the road and it's obvious the Regus office is not his own, Einhorn says clients and VC firms are impressed when he arranges a meeting at a Regus location. "They see us as a company with more potential because we have the connections to get into these high-class buildings," he says. Last year, Einhorn projected that 2008 sales would exceed $2 million, but he's since updated that figure to nearly $6 million.

Arthur H. Jackson Jr., another contest winner and president and CEO of Global AHJ Group in Bethesda, Maryland, originally expected 2008 sales to hit $1.5 million; now, he expects to surpass $1 million by next month and is in the process of implementing a national rollout that could triple his projections for the year.

"Having the Regus office space was an enormous boost to what was once a homebased business," says Jackson, 53, of his business development and government contracting consulting firm. "It allowed us more time to expand our services. Having access to the Regus professional staff lets me focus on my core business: government contracting certifications for our small-business clients."

Guillermo Rotman, CEO of the Regus Group, says, "We're delighted that Regus can be a part of Global AHJ Group's success by not only providing [Jackson] with a well-recognized business address and fully furnished office, but also providing him access to our state-of-the-art conference rooms, where he can meet with clients and prospects in a professional environment that aligns with his business image."

In spite of the increasing number of homebased businesses, Einhorn and Jackson both say there are some drawbacks to operating from home, and Rotman agrees. "Having a professional place to meet with clients is a challenge that many small and homebased businesses like Dealmed and Global AHJ Group often face," he says. "For both of these growing companies, a Regus office or conference room can eliminate the worry about distractions and privacy concerns that come with trying to meet in public places." And, Einhorn adds, it makes a great impression.