Heads Up
This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Headsets have come a long way from the jumbo-sized units of old. The Plantronics CS10 heads the pack with an easy five-minute setup and, best of all, a 150-foot cordless range. The CS10 package includes an amplifier with a built-in headset stand, an adjustable headset that fits either over the head or around the ear, a portable cordless unit and a new, conformable ear hook that fits to any ear. Three different-sized earpieces are included for an ideal fit. The result is a lightweight, comfortable design with a surprisingly clear sound in and out. Volume and channel are adjustable on the remote unit as you move around.
CS10 Cordless Headset
- Plantronics
- (800)544-4660
- http://www.plantronics.com
- Street price: $299