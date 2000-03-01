Plantronics CS10 Cordless Headset

March 1, 2000 1 min read

Headsets have come a long way from the jumbo-sized units of old. The Plantronics CS10 heads the pack with an easy five-minute setup and, best of all, a 150-foot cordless range. The CS10 package includes an amplifier with a built-in headset stand, an adjustable headset that fits either over the head or around the ear, a portable cordless unit and a new, conformable ear hook that fits to any ear. Three different-sized earpieces are included for an ideal fit. The result is a lightweight, comfortable design with a surprisingly clear sound in and out. Volume and channel are adjustable on the remote unit as you move around.

