My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

One for All

When it comes to managing your money, you don't have to go it alone--social networking can help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At least three times in the past decade, my wife and I have tried to wrestle the family's budget to the ground using Microsoft Money or Quicken. We dug out receipts and investment account statements, estimated expenses in various categories and tried to figure out the software's idiosyncrasies. Yet within a couple months, we were back to lamenting the hassles of turning on the computer and updating our accounts regularly. These were and are great pieces of software--powerful and useful--but we just didn't have the discipline to do the busywork they required.

That's my pocketbook confession. And it's exactly the kind of thing that makes me want to give computer-based personal finance another try. This time, I'm interested in websites that combine social networking with financial tools. I want to hear other people's financial confessions and have complete strangers react to mine. Years of experience tells me I can keep the checking account balanced and my investment accounts more or less in order without the help of my PC. But I could use some ideas on how to be smarter financially--and some motivation to take the necessary steps. Granted, Microsoft Money is linked with the MSN Money website and its robust financial forums. But I'm interested in new entrants in the field--internet outposts built around social networking with a financial theme.

So in recent weeks, I poked around on some sites that fit the bill. There are more of these sites materializing than I could possibly review in one column, so I concentrated on several that have received a fair amount of attention in the press. Ultimately, I played with Geezeo.com, Myvesta.org, Voyant@Home (plan with voyant.com) and Wesabe.com. Geezeo has a Facebook feel to it and the most comprehensive all-around offerings, including online connections with most major banks, good investment and financial advice areas, money confessionals, well-traveled forums and mobile-delivery options. Myvesta is narrower--it's aimed at users who are struggling with debt and want a way out. Voyant is more like a game, urging you into what-if scenarios with your financial future. It's fun, and there's a place to chat with other users or get connected to a participating financial planner. And Wesabe is more of a straight social networking site built around the theme of personal finance.

If investment with a social side sounds interesting to you, spend time playing with these sites to see which you enjoy most. Otherwise, I happen to know some wonderful pieces of financial software that may do the trick sans social networking.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed