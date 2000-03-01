Healthy Choice

Insurance companies? Who needs 'em?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Looking for a way to manage costs and have greater control over the health benefits you provide your employees? Self-insurance may be a workable alternative.

Self-insuring means you pay health benefits with corporate assets rather than paying a premium to transfer that responsibility to a third party, says James Kinder, CEO of the Self-Insurance Institute of America in Santa Ana, California. He stresses that we're all self-insured to a degree, because no policy covers every possibility, and most include a deductible or co-pay.

Kinder also points out that the term "self-insured" doesn't necessarily mean you're assuming 100 percent of the risk when it comes to your employees' medical costs. Companies can cap their liability through "excess" or "stop-loss" insurance, which reimburses covered expenses over a specified amount.

The most common self-insurance opportunities for smaller companies are health and short-term disability coverage. Decide what you will and won't cover, along with how much risk you're willing to take, and set up your program accordingly. Designate a staff person or contract with a third-party administrator to manage the program.

Kinder says entrepreneurs consider self-insurance for two reasons: to reduce costs and to gain control over the benefits provided. "You can design a program to meet the needs of your [employees], not some off-the-shelf product offered by insurance companies," he says. Another advantage of self-insuring is that such programs fall under federal regulations and aren't under the jurisdiction of state insurance regulators. You pay no state premium taxes or assessments and aren't subject to state benefits mandates.

Are there drawbacks? Of course. Self-insurance requires more direct involvement on the part of the employer. You have to manage the plan, not just pay the premium and forget about it. Also, says Kinder, "self-insurance is a long-term arrangement. You don't jump in and jump out." But if your work force is stable, you have a track record and statistics to determine loss predictably, you have the cash flow necessary to facilitate the extent of your agreed liability, and you're not afraid to assume risk, you may be a candidate for this option.

Next Step

The Self-Insurance Institute of America ( 800-851-7789 or http://www.siia.org) publishes Who's Who in Self-Insurance Services Users Directory, available online or in hard copy for free. And "Reducing Your Costs: Facts About Self-Insuring Your Health Benefits," a booklet by James Kinder, is available to nonmembers for $5.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.