My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Get in the Game

In the $18 billion video game industry, independent developers are teaming up with the big boys.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Whether it's deftly targeting an opponent in combat or solving a difficult puzzle, video gamers are always looking to overcome the next challenge. In fact, total video game industry sales hit almost $18 billion in 2007, up from $12.5 billion in 2006. And software sales alone grew by 18 percent, according to the NPD Group.

To meet the explosive demand, game console manufacturers like Microsoft are contracting with independent game developers to create brilliant games. "More than 25 independent studios are the creative fuel behind the original games that represent more than a quarter of our Xbox 360 Live Arcade library today," says Jeremy Wacksman, global marketing manager of Xbox Live.

Game industry veteran Steve Taylor, 38, started Wahoo Studios Inc. in 2001, developing games under the NinjaBee brand. He eventually hooked up with Xbox Live through a combination of luck and persistence. "It's about talking to the right people," says Taylor, who co-owns the Orem, Utah-based company with Brent Fox, 37, and Lane Kiriyama, 52. "We keep trying and trying. After about 15 conversations, something works out." NinjaBee projects sales of nearly $3 million this year, due in part to popular games like Cloning Clyde.

The founders of The Behemoth in San Diego also found success working with XBLA, selling games like Alien Hominid. When they started their company in 2003, John Baez, 43, Tom Fulp, 30, and Dan Paladin, 28, would cold-call companies to try to get their games published. They showed off their games at the 2005 Independent Game Festival and won three major awards, which got their games noticed by the industry at large. Baez advises getting "as much experience as you can in the industry before starting your company." And Paladin stresses taking risks. Following their instincts has helped push company sales into the six figures.

Creativity is needed, and the market is ripe for small independent companies. "Massive consolidation within the mainstream game industry has ratcheted up the barrier to entry, yet small, nimble companies are doing better every day by exploring new audiences and channels of distribution," says Jason Della Rocca, executive director of the International Game Developers Association.

Got a great game idea for Xbox Live Arcade? Independents can work with a game publisher who will connect with XBLA decision-makers. Developers interested in creating a game for Xbox Live Arcade can send background information about their company or experience to arcade@microsoft.com. E-mails should include a detailed description of the game, screen mock-ups and preferably a gameplay video or playable prototype.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed