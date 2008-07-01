Equity Exchange

No budget for an advisory board? It's ok--some will work for stakes.

July 1, 2008

Question: I want to form a board of advisors to help start my business but don't have the money to pay them. Any ideas?

Answer: With a compelling concept and connections with industry executives, you can put together a solid advisory board.



Unlike directors of large public companies, advisors to entrepreneurial companies will often work for equity (typically options or warrants). "Most advisors are honored to build their 'BOA resume' and associate with a potential success story [in exchange for] occasional mentoring services," says Michael Weinstein, CEO of internet marketing firm Primary Systems Inc., who's served on numerous advisory boards and is a mentor in The Connecticut Technology Council's FastTrack Emerging Ventures Program.



Expect to give a board member an equity stake of up to 1 percent of your shares vesting over two to four years, Weinstein says, and the sta

ke's size may vary depending on the time and involvement expected from the advisor. In return, the board member will attend company meetings, facilitate introductions, screen management candidates and offer strategic direction.

