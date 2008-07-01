It's Always Your Lucky Day

Don't wait for luck to come your way--create it now with these 4 steps.

July 1, 2008 4 min read

This story appears in the July 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When I first met Don Levine, creator of G.I. Joe action figures, he was a guest on my New York City radio show. He told me that one of his secrets to success is to go after what he wants with passion and focus, and take action. Then he said, "Barry, fate is a hunter." I never forgot those words. What he meant is that we create our own luck in life. The following four tips will help you create your own luck every day: