Word to the Wise

These 8 tired words will turn customers off instead of drawing them in.

July 1, 2008 4 min read

Words are at the heart of almost every form of marketing. Whether they're married to images or standing on their own, words stimulate ideas, emotions and even our senses. Choose your words carefully, and sales will follow. Make the wrong choices, and customers will tune you out.



Right now, straight talk is in, and consumers prefer specifics to generalizations.

Bombarded daily with thousands of marketing messages, prospects respond to those that ring true and offer the specific benefits and features they desire. Throw in too much hyperbole, or make the same old tired promises as other advertisers, and your ads will be ignored.



Are you guilty of word crimes? Check this list of the most overused words eroding the quality of today's marketing. If you use these generalizations, you'll have a lot of explaining to do.