Form and Function

The 2009 FX is Infiniti's most elegant crossover yet.

July 1, 2008 1 min read

Infiniti's 2009 FX three-model line, starting at an estimated $38,050, trumps the competition with its surprisingly styled, most elegant crossover yet. Redesigned with a sleek silhouette and head-turning design, the seven-speed automatic transmission FX is built on a sporty platform. Many of its special systems are options, including lane-departure prevention, distance control and all-around-view cameras. Even lumbar support costs extra. But it has Infiniti's famous luxurious standard features: leather seating, a moon roof, a rearview monitor and a navigation system. Estimated mileage is 16 city/23 highway. FX competes with Lexus RX, Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.