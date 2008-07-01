Life After Google

They struck it rich, and now they want to help your company do the same.

With Google's stock hovering around $435 a share, employees who had the foresight to join in the early years have made their financial advisors proud. Recently, an increasing number of early Google employees have cashed out their options.

Why? They've hatched grand plans to share their wealth and expertise with early stage companies. Here are three investors who have recently left Google and may be seeking a company like yours to invest in.



Andrea Zurek--Mountain View, California

Job at Google: Part of the original West Coast sales team for Google AdWords

Industries she's eyeing: Consumer internet, social networking, retail/consumer

Likes: Entrepreneurs who are financially invested in their companies and have found other investors; patented or otherwise defensible technologies; scrappy, flexible management teams

Number of businesses in which she's invested: 10

One to watch: Metropark, a fashion retailer from the founders of Hot Topic

Plans: Working on XG-Ventures, a formal angel investors group she created with other ex-Googlers (including Pietro Dova, below)