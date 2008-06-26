How Much Does Physical Inactivity Cost You?

Here's why working out is good for your waistline and your bottom line.

What if you found a pill that would:

Increase both the span and quality of your life

Cut in half your risk for heart disease, diabetes and colon cancer

Alleviate mental anxiety and depression

Increase muscle tone and heart function

Decrease your blood pressure

Increase your immunity

Increase your mental clarity (which, of course, makes you smarter)

Increase your stamina

Increase your body's ability to metabolize cell-damaging stress hormones

Increase overall productivity and decrease overall medical costs for you and your employees?

How much would you be willing to invest in such a pill?

What if the investment were time and not money?

The Cost of Physical Inactivity

The Physical Inactivity Cost Calculator uses the latest research available from the medical costs, workers' productivity and workers' compensation fields. According to The Physician and Sportsmedicine journal, $330 per year is the average cost in direct medical expenses per each inactive employee on your team. That's a tad less than a dollar a day per employee (and that includes you).

Big deal, your daily latte costs more, right?

Not so fast. The $330 doesn't include indirect medical costs (such as workers' compensation claims), the cost of myriad chronic diseases attributable to physical inactivity (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, etc.), or the cost of lost productivity (absenteeism--missing work due to illness or injury, and "presenteeism"--at work but less focused/productive due to illness or injury).

Who would have guessed that rising from your desk to go for a walk at lunch--and encouraging your employees to do the same--might be one of your most fiscally responsible business decisions?

That's why well-implemented employee health and wellness programs not only save organizations money, but also improve employee morale and productivity. Here are five ways small businesses can cater to a healthier lifestyle: