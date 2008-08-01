The Jaguar is the hottest car built in England these days.

August 1, 2008 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sold by the Brits to the Yanks and recently to India, Jaguar continues to build its cars in England, where the 2009 XF Supercharged sedan and the new XK RS coupe exemplify the iconic brand. Masquerading as a luxury sedan for the busy tycoon who requires timesaving technology, the four-door XF is the powerful, sporty winner of the 2008 What Car? Car of the Year and Best Executive Car awards. With a rear camera, blind-spot monitor, 420-horsepower V-8 engine, six-speed automatic transmission, touchscreen controls and a trunk measuring 17.7 cubic feet, it's the flagship of six XF models, including a turbo-diesel. Prices start at $49,975. Alternatives include the Cadillac STS, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M45 and Lexus GS 460.