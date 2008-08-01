My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Grrrrrrr!

The Jaguar is the hottest car built in England these days.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sold by the Brits to the Yanks and recently to India, Jaguar continues to build its cars in England, where the 2009 XF Supercharged sedan and the new XK RS coupe exemplify the iconic brand. Masquerading as a luxury sedan for the busy tycoon who requires timesaving technology, the four-door XF is the powerful, sporty winner of the 2008 What Car? Car of the Year and Best Executive Car awards. With a rear camera, blind-spot monitor, 420-horsepower V-8 engine, six-speed automatic transmission, touchscreen controls and a trunk measuring 17.7 cubic feet, it's the flagship of six XF models, including a turbo-diesel. Prices start at $49,975. Alternatives include the Cadillac STS, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M45 and Lexus GS 460.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed