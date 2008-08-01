Simple Startup

How to keep your site's operating costs low while still boosting profits
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When you visit natural and organic bath and body store Salus, it's easy to imagine a team of employees working behind the scenes to maintain the website, take orders and ship products. In reality, the online store is run entirely by husband-and-wife co-founders Jerell and Elissa Klaver, 36 and 28, respectively, who started the site last August. The Klavers rely on myriad technologies to keep their Manitou Springs, Colorado, business lean and free of the overhead costs of employees.

You will find Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Office in the Klavers' technology toolbox, but they also use some of the newer online applications. They maintain a WordPress blog and just launched a second blog that focuses on a wider variety of natural body-care topics. Salus even has an account with the popular social networking and micro-blogging site Twitter. When it comes to staying in touch with customers, Salus uses Constant Contact to maintain its e-mail list and send out its monthly updates. "It takes the guesswork out of doing e-mails," says Elissa. "If [users] decide to opt out, it's all automated."

The backbone of the Klavers' website is an AspDotNetStoreFront website-building package. "Not only is it our front-of-the-house web store, it's a true e-commerce platform that also allows back-of-the-house operations," says Jerell. The platform ties in with QuickBooks, all the leading shipping services and a variety of credit card processing companies. That level of technology integration enables the Klavers to use their time efficiently. They are also able to save on website expenses by handling regular updates and maintenance on their own.

While the DIY approach has sometimes meant a steep learning curve for new technology, the Klavers have taken advantage of the product support resources available to them. "We're amazed at how helpful people are. You have to ask questions or else you won't get the answers," says Jerell, who projects 2008 sales of more than $160,000.

Any web entrepreneur who decides to fly solo will need the assistance of a host of technology tools. Integrating your e-commerce engine with your shipping and accounting tools is a smart way to streamline your operations and get a handle on your new business.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Importance of Getting Advisors to Invest in Your Business

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?