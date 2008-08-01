My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

High Rollers

Venture capitalists showed entrepreneurs the big bucks in 2007. Could one of our top VC firms be looking for a business like yours this time around?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs were the big winners in 2007, receiving more than $7 billion in venture capital a quarter for four straight quarters--a phenomenon not seen since 2001. Venture capitalists invested $29.4 billion in 3,813 deals in 2007, marking the highest yearly investment total since 2001, according to a special analysis of the "MoneyTree Report" prepared exclusively for Entrepreneur by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association, based on data from Thomson Reuters. The total invested in 2007 represents a 10.8 percent increase in dollars and a 5 percent increase in deal volume over 2006.

Companies in the seed/early stage of development received more dollars in 2007, with investments rising 21 percent from the prior year to total $6.3 billion. On average, these companies received $4.5 million each. At the same time, first-time financings reached a six-year high as venture capitalists placed more initial bets in companies across multiple sectors, with 1,267 companies taking home a total of $7.2 billion.

Much of the increase in investments over the prior year can be attributed to record investment in the clean technology and life sciences sectors, as well as strong investment levels in internet-specific companies. With an encouraging M&A market and the most venture-backed IPOs we've seen in several years, venture capitalists were feeling lucky and sharing the pot with new and seasoned companies alike throughout 2007. And with large amounts of money still in the venture capitalists' coffers, odds are 2008 may find lady luck continuing to smile on entrepreneurs with good ideas and solid business plans.

See the list on the following pages to find out which venture capital firms might take a gamble on your newest venture.

Tracy T. Lefteroff, global managing partner of the venture capital practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers

To see the top 100 VC firms, click here.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed