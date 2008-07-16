The Culturati: August

What some leading business executives are doing in the last month of summer.

July 16, 2008

Seth Waugh

C.E.O. of Deutsche Bank Americas

FOR SURE

He'll be at the Deutsche Bank Championship (part of the P.G.A. playoffs), which takes place every year on Labor Day weekend at the Tournament Players Club of Boston.

ALSO ON THE CALENDAR

British artist Anish Kapoor's curvy sculptures at Boston's Institute of Contemporary Art and Danish artist Olafur Eliasson's four-waterfalls installation in New York. Ranging in height from 90 to 120 feet, the falls will run in the East River and the harbor.



Bernd Beetz

C.E.O. of Coty

FOR SURE

"I would not miss this: My son Florian has a rock band, Vom Segeln, that is performing at a few venues in Germany."

ALSO ON THE CALENDAR

"I'll meet up twice in August with old rowing buddies from Mannheimer Ruder-Club to train in Mannheim, Germany, for the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston."

The 2008 Olympics in Beijing from August 8 to August 13. "This will be a very special day, 8-8-08, because it is the opening ceremony and also my birthday! In fact, this date is considered one of the 'luckiest' days of the year. Must be a sign."

For the rest of August, Beetz will be vacationing in Vandoies di Sopra, Italy, where he has a home.



Peter Safran

Founder of the Safran Company

ON THE CALENDAR

A Tale of Two Cities, the musical, which opens August 19 in New York. "I'm eager to see how director Warren Carlyle transforms the classic Dickens novel for the stage."

Labor Day weekend release of Disaster Movie, a spoof from writer-director-comedy duo Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer.

Cartier International Polo 2008 at Guards Polo Club in Smiths Lawn, England, on July 27. "The ideal event for enjoying the British summer in all its glory. Just don't forget to bring an umbrella."



Ricky Van Veen

Co-founder and editor of CollegeHumor.com

ON THE CALENDAR

The 17th Annual East Hampton SandCastle Contest in New York, on August 2. "I have a lot of admiration for people who pick something most people find trivial and completely excel at it."

Tropic Thunder, opening on August 15. "I'm pretty sure it's U.S. law that all twentysomething males are required to see a movie with Jack Black and Ben Stiller. So I'm just obeying."

The annual Artists vs. Writers Softball Game in East Hampton, New York. "Where else can you see Alec Baldwin playing infield?"



Marc Ecko

Founder and C.E.O. of Ecko Unltd.

ON THE CALENDAR

Rock the Bells concert, which is touring around the country."I'm gonna make like 1993-rock a backpack and smoke an ounce while I listen to the most relevant hip-hop lineup in a long time."

"I am a Star Wars fanboy-even when it is animated." Hence, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which opens August 15.

The 2008 Olympics in Beijing. "The Olympics in China will be so complex. I can't wait to see the tension of commerce, capitalism, and free communication all being stirred up in Red China. Whoa! How can anyone who wants to taste the future miss this one?"