Help the Planet

Chevy's new Tahoe Hybrid is a mean, green machine
This story appears in the September 2008 issue of Entrepreneur.


Want a green SUV? Test-drive the brand-new Tahoe Hybrid. At 21 mpg, Chevy's two-wheel drive model has the same city fuel economy as the four-cylinder midsize Toyota Camry and is eligible for a $2,200 tax credit. Carrying eight passengers or--by removing a row and folding another down-holding 109 cubic feet of cargo, the Tahoe Hybrid has a payload capacity of 1,559 pounds and gross vehicle weight rating of 7,100 pounds. With side-mounted steps for easy entry, wide front/rear tracks and a six-speed automatic transmission teamed with a V-8 gas/electric engine, the Tahoe costs $50,490. Alternative large hybrid SUVs include the Audi Q7, Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX and Lexus RXh.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.

