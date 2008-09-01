My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

A Time to Innovate

Some of the business world's most influential women get together to take on the future.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hundreds of women business leaders gathered in Boston to talk shop and learn from one another at the 2008 Women Presidents' Organization Annual Conference. Three days of keynote speeches, workshops and a panel discussion highlighted the theme behind the 11th annual event: innovation.

The WPO, founded by president Marsha Firestone in 1996, is a peer advisory organization for women presidents and CEOs of privately held businesses grossing more than $2 million in annual revenue, or $1 million for service-based companies. The organization boasts a membership of 1,300 women, with an average of $13 million in revenue each. The WPO has 80 chapters across the globe, including locations in Canada, Peru and the United Kingdom.

"The [WPO] attracts a smart group of differentiated, high-level women," says WPO member Darcy Bhatia, founding partner of boutique investment and wealth management firm Highmount Capital LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City. Bhatia, 38, says the conference is an ideal place to meet women experiencing similar small-business management issues.
This year's event kicked off with an insightful keynote speech by Malcolm Gladwell, bestselling author of Blink and The Tipping Point. He became the talk of the conference after he described his analysis of two different methods of innovative thinking. He mused about how artists Pablo Picasso and Paul Cezanne approached creativity--Picasso as a conceptual innovator who revolutionized art and Cezanne as an experimental painter who used a trial-and-error approach.

Other thought-provoking speeches were delivered by Sung-Joo Kim, chair of Sungjoo Group and MCM Worldwide, and Marc Lautenbach, general manager of IBM Americas. A panel discussion about how innovations accelerate a company's success featured three winners of Entrepreneur and the WPO's 50 Fastest companies for 2007: Gail Goodman, president and CEO of Constant Contact Inc.; Diane Hessan, president and CEO of Communispace Corp.; and Lani Hay, president and CEO of Lanmark Technology Inc. Members attended workshops on topics like jump-starting and sustaining innovation in turbulent times and discovering new marketing ideas. Firestone awarded the WPO President's Award to Beth Bronfman, managing partner of Leibler-Bronfman Lubalin Advertising, and the Mary Lehman Maclachlan Economic Empowerment Award to panelist Hay.

The conference ended dramatically with Roger Nierenberg's Music Paradigm, which used a symphony orchestra as a metaphor for business. "We had the opportunity to sit in a professional orchestra while the conductor drew metaphors between his job as a conductor and our jobs as leaders," says WPO member Carey Earle, 42, founder of South Newfane, Vermont-based Green Apple Marketing Inc. "There wasn't a dry eye in the house by the end."

WPO is looking to the future, with plans for growth domestically and internationally. Next year's conference will be in San Diego on April 23 to 25. To find out more, go to womenpresidentsorg.com.

Want more information on women entrepreneurs? Go to womenentrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed