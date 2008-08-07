Fresh Faces in the Franchise Industry

Take a look at the newest faces on the franchising scene.

August 7, 2008 1 min read

If you pride yourself on being the first in your circle to hear about a new business concept or innovative idea, don't assume franchising doesn't have something that will appeal to you. Sure, franchising has built its foundation on traditional household names, but new franchises pop up everywhere all the time, offering everything from personal training to hot dogs. More important, they provide just what you're looking for: the opportunity to discover the fresh face of today that has the potential to become the franchising superstar of tomorrow.



Our listing of new franchises offers information on companies that started franchising in either 2007 or 2008. This is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step in your own research, which should include reading the franchise company's literature--including the Franchise Disclosure Document and financial statements--calling and visiting existing franchisees and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.

