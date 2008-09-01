Turn It Around

When the economy takes a tumble, don't let your marketing go down with it. Stay standing by retuning your message.

September 1, 2008 4 min read

This story appears in the September 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When the economy takes a tumble, don't let your marketing go down with it. Stay standing by retuning your message.What does the slower economy mean for your marketing campaign? During a recession, a knee-jerk reaction to cut your budget or back away from marketing activities could lead to significant losses for your business. Instead, you can successfully market your way through an economic downturn by implementing a recession-minded strategy. It's essential to adapt and retool to find the smartest routes to increasing market share and ROI.



Safely weather the economic downturn by taking these vital steps: