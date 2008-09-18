My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pre-Election Stock Report

How will your investment portfolio fare when the new president takes office?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One of Andrew Goetz's earliest political memories dates back to the summer of 1974, when he and his camp buddies tuned in to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. "I didn't understand all that was going on," he says, "but I was old enough to know it was time for change."

More than 30 years later, the co-owner of Malin+Goetz, a 4-year-old modern beauty and skin-care apothecary in New York City, thinks the U.S. is due for more dramatic changes--political, economic and social. His presidential pick is Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL), and he's showing support via his ballot and his investment portfolio, picking stocks that would fare well with Obama in office. It's a way "to put my money where my mouth is," says Goetz, 46.

Goetz's approach has merit, experts say. "Political considerations have to enter an investor's overall decision process," says Walter Gerasimowicz, CEO of Meditron Asset Management. "Not only will [politics] affect fiscal policy, but it also trickles to economic well-being."

Get Picky
Experts say no matter who's elected, the broader market is in for a slow 2009. Buying a general market fund, such as the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), because you think a new president will help reverse the downturn would be politically incorrect. "There's so much fundamental and economic uncertainty [in the market] that has nothing to do with politics," says Alec Young, an equity strategist with Standard and Poor's. He cites the real estate malaise, job market uncertainty, and rising food and fuel prices as the macroeconomic headwinds likely to continue in 2009.

Instead, pick stocks and funds in sectors that may improve thanks to a certain president-elect. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), for example, is calling for more offshore deepwater drilling. That may bode well for companies like Atwood Oceanics (ATW), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) and Transocean (RIG). Because McCain supports U.S. presence in Iraq, defense stocks like Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), the largest defense contractor in the world, may advance under his command.

Obama, meanwhile, is a proponent of bolstering the country's infrastructure, which would create more middle-class jobs. One stock poised to fare well under Obama, says Gerasimowicz, is Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC). "It's one of the world's largest, most diverse providers of professional and technical services," he adds. Goetz has his eyes on the generic drug industry, a sector he believes Obama will support through his proposal for more affordable health care. He recently picked up shares of Barr Pharmaceuticals (BRL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA).

Bipartisan Wins
Some sectors may boom under either candidate. Take nuclear energy production: "The industry could benefit under [either candidate] as we move to more of a nonfossil-fuel program for the energy markets," says Gerasimowicz. Enriched uranium supplier USEC (USU) is one of his party-neutral stock picks.

Analysts also point to green alternatives. "With gas prices at $5 in an election year, everyone agrees on the need for alternative energy," says Young.

Goetz is looking closely at stocks in the wind turbine sector, like Vestas Wind Systems (VWS). Says Goetz, "The government will make it easier for companies like this to prosper."

Farnoosh Torabi is a senior correspondent at TheStreet.com TV and author of You're So Money.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed