My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Got Video?

Streaming video is a must-have; Acting skills aren't required, but a camera is.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Derek and Justin Thomas Ostensen, 27 and 31, respectively, have long been videographers, from their film backgrounds to their DVDs-as-artwork business, Ambiance Visuals. The founders of the 6-year-old Laguna Beach, California, company offer ready-made and customizable DVDs featuring still photos or films for display on plasma TVs. Artists and galleries worldwide supply images, but the brothers shoot most of the video footage themselves, then stream clips online at ambiancevisuals.com.

"Digital video cameras--especially with the advancement of HD--allow us to capture the highest quality imagery," says Justin Thomas. "When we have the opportunity to shoot in, say, Ireland, we want to take the best possible technology."

Whether they're using video at the core of their operations--like the Ostensens, who project 2008 sales of more than $1 million--or simply livening up their businesses' websites, today's entrepreneurs have access to some of the most feature-packed digital video cameras, many of which are now catering to the streaming video frenzy.

With a few mouse clicks (and previously installed CyberLink software), the YouTube-compatible JVC Everio GZ-MS100 instantly uploads files from an SD card to the popular site. For $350, it comes equipped with a rechargeable battery, a 2.7-inch LCD screen, 35x optical zoom, and noise and camera-shake reduction.

The DXG 569V HD digital camcorder makes online uploading easy, too, and it also simplifies video editing. The $169, 5-megapixel camera comes with ArcSoft Total Media Extreme software for user-friendly video editing as well as still camera, voice recorder and storage capabilities.

Emphasizing portability, the $180, 3-ounce Flip Video Mino has a 1.5-inch LCD screen and a flip-out USB arm for, again, quick uploading. Record 60 minutes of high-quality footage to its 2GB internal Flash memory and, using its built-in software, instantly upload, edit and e-mail videos, and order DVDs online.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed