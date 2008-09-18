My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

A Fuel-Friendly Truck

Ford's latest full-size puts the super in Super Duty.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If your business can't function without a full-size pickup, you might want to consider Ford's 2008 F-350 Super Duty vehicle, which houses the industry's first clean-diesel truck engine. (Although costlier than gasoline in some parts of the country, ultra-low sulfur, or clean, diesel fuel is 30 percent to 35 percent more fuel efficient than gasoline.) Diesel engines also have greater power and acceleration, and the F-350's 6.4-liter, V-8 turbo-diesel engine pumps out 350 horsepower with 650 pounds per foot of torque at 2,000 RPM, tows 24,000 pounds and has a payload capacity of more than 6,000 pounds. The 2008 model starts at $38,990. Some good alternatives include the Dodge Ram 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed