My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Privacy Matters

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2008 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Question: Some friends and I just launched a fairly successful social networking website, and we're starting to hear from advertisers. One of them wants access to our member database. I looked at our privacy policy, and it says we can't give out any of our members' information. Is there any way to fix this?

Answer: When it comes to privacy policies, many websites are faced with a Catch-22. Make it too restrictive, and you won't attract advertisers. Make it too liberal, and you'll scare away visitors. Here are some basic tips for staying out of trouble:

  1. Don't do it yourself or "borrow" from other websites. There are no boilerplate privacy policies. Tell your attorney what you want to accomplish and let him or her search the web for the right language.
  2. Make a precise list of all the information you collect from visitors.
  3. State clearly to whom visitor information will be disclosed. If you plan to sell customer data to advertisers, say that information will be disclosed to "our partners and affiliates."
  4. Give visitors the opportunity to exclude their information from disclosure, and tell them how. You might say, for example, to send an e-mail to privacy@whatever.com .
  5. If children under 13 are visiting your website, tell them they need a parent or guardian's consent (and provide the consent form for them). If you find out certain users are lying about their age, boot them off the site immediately.
  6. State clearly that you can change your privacy policy anytime without notifying subscribers via e-mail.
  7. Have your policy approved by Truste , a "Good Housekeeping Seal" for privacy policies. But be careful: They'll check your site periodically to make sure you're still following the rules.

Finally, check with your attorney at least once a year--and whenever you change your data collection forms--to see if your policy needs to be changed or updated.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter