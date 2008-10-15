More Power to You

Xerox brings robust new solutions to small businesses.

Finally, Xerox is spending some quality time with the little guys with recent changes and product launches that better serve small and midsize business. In May 2007, Xerox acquired Global Imaging Systems, a distributor that sells document management systems to SMBs. And since February 2007, Xerox has introduced 12 new printers and MFPs in the sub-$1,000 category. With expansion of its channel partners and technology becoming more accessible, Xerox is now able to make enterprise-level software, services and tools available to small businesses, explains Paul Gleason, Xerox's vice president of marketing and channel development for SMBs.

Take Xerox's content management solution, DocuShare Express (starting at $1,800), for example. While the original DocuShare solution targets enterprises, the Express version (launched in August) helps SMBs store, access and share valuable documents. A time-saving imaging and scanning feature allows users to immediately upload documents to specific folders where employees can view them in real time.

Implementing advanced security features typically found in high-end imaging products, the new Phaser 3635MFP ($1,799) provides SMBs with image overwriting and secure printing and faxing. An accounting feature lets them track and evaluate usage.

On the color side, SMBs can take advantage of Xerox's solid ink technology in the Phaser 8860 and 8860MFP, which use ink sticks to produce color prints for the cost of black and white. The devices (starting at $2,299) can print up to 30 ppm and handle the duty cycles of a growing business.

Other industry leaders offer their share of new small-business offerings: Hewlett-Packard's LaserJet P4015 Printer series includes leading security features and prints up to 52 ppm. HP Solutions include printer-usage tracking and marketing resource software. You can also download business templates from the HP Marketing Impressions portal (hp.com/go/marketing).

From Dell are three new entry-level all-in-ones: the V105, V305 and V305w. They produce high-quality documents from a computer, media card or Pictbridge at 22, 24 and 25 ppm, respecitvely; the V305w has Wi-Fi, too.