My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Pay for Performance

Variable pay plans can save you money--and your employees may prefer them.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When David Hayes offered employees the chance to take lower salaries in exchange for potentially higher bonuses based on performance, he wasn't sure how they'd take it. But when 75 percent of the eligible workers at Skyline Construction in San Francisco opted for the lowest salary combined with the highest bonus, Hayes had his answer. "It was incredibly well-received," says the 44-year-old founder and CEO. It helped Skyline, too: After two years, sales had climbed from $36 million to $71 million, while costs as a percentage of sales shrank. This year, the company projects sales of more than $100 million.

Pay for performance is a growing phenomenon, according to a Hewitt Associates study that found employee pay raises inching up an average of 3.8 percent in 2008, maintaining the tepid growth of the last few years. Bonuses based on performance, meanwhile, were set to hit a record high this year of 12 percent, as a percentage of payroll, up from 8.8 percent in 2003. Ninety percent of companies offer at least one broad-based variable pay plan, Hewitt found, up from 80 percent in 2006 and 51 percent in 1991.

Cash-strapped companies unable to afford big raises can use pay for performance to single out their most valuable workers so they can be recognized, rewarded, motivated and retained, explains Manny Avramidis, senior vice president of global human resources at the American Management Association. "It is truly a differentiator in tight times to recognize individuals and pay them a little more than the average. The attention goes a long way, and it's really a cheap way to show that you care."

If you don't do pay for performance correctly, however, it can work against you. Entrepreneurs must make sure they don't inadvertently reward employees for the wrong thing. For instance, if you base bonuses on annual sales, employees may push sales into this year at the expense of next year. "You run the risk that they're selling the future," Avramidis says. You may also alienate employees who feel their bonuses are endangered because other members aren't pulling their weight.

To avoid problems, make sure your plan fits your goals and that you carefully define performance. Team-based companies, for instance, should reward teams rather than individuals. To keep employees from selling the future, consider dual programs that reward for one-, two- or three-year periods. Monitor results and tweak plans as you go. Hayes spent most of the first two years modifying various details before he got big dividends.

Next, Hayes hopes to expand pay for performance beyond sales and project management employees to operations personnel. That will require new ways to measure performance, but he's anxious to get the rest of his 67 employees on a similar pay schedule. Says Hayes, "We're hoping to capture that same lightning in a bottle on the operational side."

Mark Henricks writes on business and technology for leading publications and is author of Not Just a Living.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.

Growth Strategies

How to 10X Your Business, Income, and Life