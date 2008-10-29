Caring Entrepreneurs Become Local Angels

Recruiting locals and hiring from a youth work program have helped these businesses succeed in their mission and community.

They're called "disconnected youths," a term that describes some 4.3 million young people today who have either graduated high school or dropped out and can't connect with mainstream employers or find jobs. They're often, but not always, found in urban centers, and are largely minority youths who need nothing more than an opportunity. Fortunately some business owners are doing exactly that--taking them in and providing them jobs, from manual labor to IT positions. These local angels are business people who've taken the time to look into the eyes of young people, street kids, as many are called, and see untapped potential.



Izola's Restaurant

At the age of 85, Izola White continues to be the hands-on owner of Izola's Restaurant, a staple of Chicago's Southside that's served up homespun soul food for nearly 52 years.

Along with drawing community regulars, White has put the local youth to work.

"If I need a job done, I'll hire someone from around here," White says, adding that business has slowed down in this tough economy.

During her long tenure on East 79th Street, White has continuously employed local youth, including the self-proclaimed "gang bangers" to mop floors and wash dishes.

White thinks it is better to have young people working rather than hanging out and getting into trouble.

"I give them fair wages for their work," says White, whose indelible spirit has become as much of a draw as the food. Her restaurant lets regulars kick back and get away from their daily routine. It's also a place where young people can start a daily work routine by committing themselves to a job well done.



West1Media

When Aaron Kershaw launched West1Media, a website for Westchester County in New York, he knew it would be costly to bring in top-quality, experienced people, so he took a different direction.



"I thought about giving something back to the community. . . so I mentored within [the Boys and Girls Clubs] and picked up some interns," Kershaw says. He hired some of the neighborhood young people to work on the web design, video content and operations for the site.



Kershaw, who grew up and started his business in New Rochelle, N.Y., knows what it's like to change direction in your life.



"I had my own drug problem in high school, but I kicked it, joined the Marine Corps and turned my whole life around," he says. "A lot of kids aren't going to go into the military, so I thought, let me give these kids a hand."



Kershaw says he hired a man from a halfway house as a security guard, trusting him to protect $20,000 of valuable computer equipment.