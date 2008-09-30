Technology

Just What Color Is a Security Hole?

Patch critical flaws in a color manager and IE. Plus: Opera, Office fixes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by PCWorld

Computer attacks in space are no longer the stuff of science fiction: Recently, laptops on the International Space Station turned out to have computer viruses. NASA believes that the malware--a password stealer that targets online games--may have infected the laptops via a USB thumb drive that one of the astronauts carried aboard. While it wasn't much of a threat, it just goes to show that the little buggers are everywhere.

One flaw in the largely forgotten Windows Image Color Management (ICM) system allows a villain to take over your PC if you view a tainted image displayed on a Web page or embedded in an Office document or e-mail. This is one of 19 holes for which Microsoft issued six "critical" patches; attackers could use them for their malicious creations (no booster rocket required). Though ICM (meant to ensure that colors display correctly on different devices) never caught on, the insecure code still resides in Windows 2000 Service Pack 4 (SP4) through XP SP3 and Windows Server 2003. Vista users are safe.

Luckily for us, Microsoft distributed the patch via Automatic Updates before real-world attacks could erupt.
Browser Busters

Another must-have patch fixes five major holes in Internet Explorer. Both IE 6 and IE 7 are vulnerable on all supported versions of Windows, from Windows 2000 SP4 through Vista SP1. The flaws allow targeting of an affected PC via, as usual, rigged Web pages or poisoned banner ads. Crackers have published proof-of-concept code online for one of these holes, but no known active attacks have struck against any of them. Before that changes, grab the fix from Automatic Updates or from Microsoft's site.

IE isn't the only browser at risk: On the heels of last month's Opera 9.51 update, the company issued another seven serious security fixes in version 9.52, along with a fix for a Gmail display problem.

Opera lacks an auto-update feature, so you'll need to download the new version of the browser.
Office Takes a Hit

Last month I warned you about an unpatched hole in Microsoft's Snapshot Viewer for the Access database, which could allow a crook to nail anyone with a vulnerable version of Office with Access or an Internet Explorer plug-in that displays database reports. Office 2000, 2002 (XP), and 2003 are at risk, but not Office 2007.

Microsoft has since released a patch batch, and it closes similar holes that are rated "critical" for Excel and PowerPoint 2000, along with three other critical flaws in Excel and two PowerPoint bugs.

Yet another Office 2000 patch corrects five security glitches in various filters for importing .eps, .bmp, and .pict graphics files into Office. Grab all the fixes using Automatic Updates, or get the Snapshot patch and the Excel fix from Microsoft's site.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says