Get the Message

This unlocked phone from hp gets a thumbs up for functionality.
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 HP iPAQ 910c Business Messenger smartphone

CNET's rating: 7.0 Very good

The good: The HP iPaq 910c Business Messenger features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 3G support. The Windows Mobile 6.1 smartphone also offers strong messaging capabilities with a full qwerty keyboard and a 3-megapixel camera.

The bad: The iPaq 910c is bulky and the screen size is a bit small. The smartphone is expensive and can be sluggish at times. The phone's speaker is also on the soft side.

The bottom line: The HP iPaq 910c offers mobile professionals a well-stocked, messaging-centric smartphone, but it faces stiff competition from the likes of HTC, Motorola and Samsung.

