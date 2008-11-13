Get the Message

This unlocked phone from hp gets a thumbs up for functionality.

HP iPAQ 910c Business Messenger smartphone



7.0 Very goodThe HP iPaq 910c Business Messenger features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 3G support. The Windows Mobile 6.1 smartphone also offers strong messaging capabilities with a full qwerty keyboard and a 3-megapixel camera.The iPaq 910c is bulky and the screen size is a bit small. The smartphone is expensive and can be sluggish at times. The phone's speaker is also on the soft side.The HP iPaq 910c offers mobile professionals a well-stocked, messaging-centric smartphone, but it faces stiff competition from the likes of HTC, Motorola and Samsung.