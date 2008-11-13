More MPG Through Kiwi

Here's one way to outsmart your gas tank.

November 13, 2008 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to make your commute more fuel-efficient - and fun? Then take a bite out of Kiwi, a 2-inch-by-3-inch device that plugs into your car's on-board diagnostics prt in 1996 or newer models. By measuring acceleration, smoothness, drag and braking, the game-like program calculates your fuel-efficiency to help you improve MPG by an average of 20 percent. It tracks gas and money saved and also scans potential probles should an engine check light come on.