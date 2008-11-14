Hip Headset
The new Jawbone takes a bite out of design and sound quality.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Aliph Jawbone 2 Bluetooth headset
CNET's rating: 8.7 Excellent
The good: The Aliph Jawbone 2 (from $105) is a fashionable Bluetooth headset with a comfortable fit and an array of noise-canceling and voice-enhancement technologies that result in amazing sound quality.
The bad: The Aliph Jawbone 2 doesn't have a volume rocker, and the LED light is located directly on top of the Talk button.
The bottom line: Despite its quirks, the Aliph Jawbone 2 is quite possibly the ultimate Bluetooth headset in terms of design and sound quality.