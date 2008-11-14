My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Functional and Fun

Part work and part play make the Nokia E71 a great mobile.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're not a one-dimensional phone user--you've got a work life and a home life, and it's difficult to tell where one begins and the other ends. Nokia's new E71 covers all your bases. It marries the appointments any thumb-typing, web-surfing, e-mail-forwarding entrepreneur could ask for with fun things like an incredible 3.2 megapixel camera/video camera and streaming music. It has enough battery life to juggle both lives, and its facile Assisted GPS, or A-GPS, ensures you'll never get lost between home and office again.

The good and bad news is that E71 is an unlocked phone. Lacking a network provider's subsidy, it can cost up to $485, depending on the retailer/e-tailer. But there is no two-year contract or third-party application lockout tying your hands, either. The E71 works on AT&T and T-Mobile's GSM-based 3G WAN and will automatically spot an available Wi-Fi broadband connection at home, the office or your favorite coffee and burger joints.

Wi-Fi delivers more bandwidth but less range than 3G. Still, Wi-Fi networks blanket urban areas now, so turn on the E71 and it will find several. For safety's sake, be sure to stick with networks to which you have legitimate access and use an encryption key. It's fast and intuitive on E71.

So are application downloading, web browsing and synching your phone and e-mail inboxes. The E71 does most of the messy background "SMTP" this and "pop.mail.com" that for common public exchanges. Your company's e-mail system may require a few additional security tweaks like VPN access.

The point is that this phone--unlike many phones before it--has intuitive navigation across most functions. As a qwerty device, it still suffers from the need to cram multiple characters on small keys and use Shift. But hey, that's just thumb-typing, right? Virtual on-screen keyboards like Samsung's Instinct are easier for one-finger navigation but not for texting or e-mail.

Mike Hogan has been covering technology issues for magazines with more than 1 million readers for 25 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!