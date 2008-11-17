My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Meeting the Demand for Green

Earth-conscious franchises attract like-minded entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Franchise development follows a typical cycle: Market characteristics determine what's hot, consumers eat it up and franchises follow suit. In the green scheme of things, the same holds true, says Mark Siebert, CEO of consulting firm iFranchise Group. "The trends you see with consumers are what you'll see in the franchise world thereafter," he explains. "You're not seeing a lot of pure green concepts yet, but the first wave [in green franchising] is just getting started."

That means franchising is rife with environmentally conscious opportunities in a variety of categories, including organic pizza shops, eco-friendly dry cleaning and green hotel chains. "Sometimes it's a matter of adding a green product line, and sometimes it's creating a whole new franchise," Siebert says. Either way, franchisors are trying to meet consumer demand first, then appeal to the franchisees who have a green streak.

On that note, Siebert advises against searching for a green franchise: Just as with any franchise search, he says, "I would look for companies that meet my passion, then hope that [they're] environmentally responsible."

That's how it worked for Todd Sterchi when he bought his NiteLites franchise in 2004. Seeing potential in the growing Charlotte, North Carolina, area, a colleague posed the idea. The landscape and architectural lighting franchise's focus on energy efficiency was just a bonus. "Four years ago, everybody was just spending money like crazy and didn't care if it saved power [or not]," says Sterchi, 40, who explains that the energy of 10 low-voltage NiteLites equals that of one standard flood light.

In the works for the NiteLites franchise is new low-voltage LED lighting. LED lights have always been extremely energy efficient, but they've never been great for lighting large areas, Sterchi says. "It has really started to gain momentum. NiteLites is very proactive about product development." While the franchise encourages innovation from its franchisees, Sterchi stays busy with day-to-day operations, bringing in annual sales of about $500,000.

For Maid Brigade franchisee Mary Ellen Hoffman, who works on the franchise's green innovation team, being green is a big part of her job. She purchased her residential cleaning franchise in 2000 and joined the franchisor's support team two years later to help it move from clean to green clean.

During Hoffman's first years of franchising, green cleaning was a foreign concept. But by the end of last year, all the company's more than 250 franchisees had been green certified and now use products and procedures that meet a strict set of standards.

As the company switched directions, education for franchisees and their employees and customers was a big project--one Hoffman was responsible for as assistant director of training. "We turned our whole marketing approach around to say, 'Yes, we're still a cleaning company, but we're just trying to do it better,' " explains Hoffman, 50. "We wanted to be good stewards of the earth [while focusing on] the health and safety of our employees and customers."

So even though she didn't intentionally search for a green franchise, it was the perfect match for both Maid Brigade and Hoffman, earning her Milwaukee-area franchise $1.6 million in sales this year. But more important, says Hoffman, "It's made my business more meaningful to me."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.

Growth Strategies

How to 10X Your Business, Income, and Life