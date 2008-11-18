Marketing

Entrepreneurs Help Each Other

Make Connections on the Club Network.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to join a skyrocketing group of entrepreneurs? Check out the Club E Network, a social networking site and broadband channel that connects entrepreneurs of all ages. With a free membership, entrepreneurs enjoy peer-to-peer support and expert advice as well as access to capital and introductions to successful business owners. The online aspect mirrors the best social networking sites, but there are also real-life chapters that throw real-world get-togethers for locals. The first chapters launched in Arizona: Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Prescott, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson. Today, chapters can be found in Austin, Texas; Denver; and Orange County, California, with plans to open additional chapters nationwide. "This is going to be something really special," says co-founder and serial entrepreneur Corey Kossack, author of eBay Millionaire or Bust.

Chance Carpenter, founder of Essential Event Technologies, a digital media production company in Scottsdale, is one entrepreneur who has benefited from the Club E Network. Since starting the business in 2005, Carpenter has built annual sales to approximately $450,000 in part through links he made through the group. "The connections I've made from Club E Network have been really phenomenal," says?Carpenter, 47. "They've led to direct revenue in my business. Club E is really about entrepreneurs helping each other."

Club E Network also offers online educational video programming, where members can learn from famed entrepreneurs including Jeff Bezos and Entrepreneur columnist Guy Kawasaki. And if you need the support of an incubator, check out the recently launched eFactory, a development and incubation center for startups. The first is located in Gilbert, Arizona; check out clubefactory.com for more information.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

3 Things I Learned About Sales by Volunteering for a Presidential Campaign

Marketing

How Purpose-Driven Marketing Can Help Small Businesses Compete Against Large Companies