My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

The Investment Trade-Off

What if an investor wants a role in running the business?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Question: We've been looking for capital from investors for several months, but it's been difficult given the current market conditions. We just met with a potential investor who's interested in giving us money, but he wants a role in running the business as well. Do you think that's a good idea?

Answer: Taking money from an investor who also works for your company can be tricky, so no matter how badly your company needs the cash, you have to think through the pros and cons before signing on the dotted line. For starters, an investor who's also an executive may act more like a boss than a partner. What's more, it may be difficult, if not impossible, to fire an executive who owns a big chunk of your equity. That's why Tim Sciarrillo, founder of consulting firm The New England Group Companies LLC, warns that "each situation must be analyzed individually, and many factors must be taken into account to avoid pitfalls." Even if you and your new partner get along fine, failing to structure an arrangement like this properly--and trying to do it yourself without consulting an attorney or accountant--can lead to tax problems down the road, as well as securities violations and lawsuits.

Sciarrillo says the key to making a deal such as this work is to create an equity-sharing structure that's a win for both sides. Grants of stock, while attractive to your investor, can dilute your ownership and give the executive/investor immediate control over your company's decisions. "Options [by contrast] can be as valuable as stock and can be issued in any amount," Sciarrillo says. "If the company issues options, they don't immediately dilute the shares. And the investor can participate after the money has been invested based on the option price set, making the return more aligned with future company performance."

Rosalind Resnick is founder and CEO of Axxess Business Consulting, a New York City consulting firm that advises startups and small businesses, and author of Getting Rich Without Going Broke: How to Use Luck, Logic and Leverage to Build Your Own Successful Business. Reach her at rosalind@abcbizhelp.com or through her website, abcbizhelp.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance