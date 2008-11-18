My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Young and in Charge

Young entrepreneurs can earn client trust and establish credibility.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Even if you're a young college entrepreneur at the top of your game, you probably still need to persuade potential clients to look beyond your age and give you a chance. When your company deals with highly technical information or requires specialized knowledge, it can be that much harder to get potential customers to trust you.

When Dan Price, 24, and his brother Lucas, 30, launched Gravity Payments in 2004, they knew that credibility was a vital element in building their payment processing company. Dan, who graduated in June, says he wanted to bring something new to the payment processing space--especially to serve small and midsize businesses. The brothers' strategy for earning credibility for their Seattle company was making payment processing more transparent for merchants so clients knew exactly what they were paying for. "We [also] disclose our costs and how much is going to us to do the actual processing," says Dan.

Researching the payment processing marketplace and learning how it could be improved were key to gaining their clients' trust. "If you know your stuff, you don't have to wear it on your chest," says Peter J. Burns III, chancellor of the College of Entrepreneurship at Southern States University. "[When] you're quietly confident, that speaks legions."

While gaining trust is never easy, Burns notes that because entrepreneurship has become so popular with young people in recent years, clients may be more accustomed to doing business with younger business owners. "I believe the total framework for doing business with all ages is a lot easier today than it was before, but you still have to overcome the hurdles of people taking you seriously," he says. "Your performance [overcomes] their lack of trust in doing business with you."

To up your credibility quotient, Burns suggests networking with business leaders in your community and industry to learn and share knowledge. "You get into the mix and just sound smarter," he says. "You can accelerate your learning."

Dan goes into meetings knowing that often people are surprised by his age--but he goes in confidently, armed with knowledge of his industry. "Anytime you're trying to build trust with someone, the key is to be honest with them," says Dan, whose company expects sales of $5 million this year. "Normally there's a bit of hesitancy in the handshake, but within a minute or two, I'm able to create a rapport just by the honesty, openness and knowledge I've built in the industry."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!