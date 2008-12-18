My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Gonna Be A Tough Year

Survive '09 by reducing expenses and watching cash flow.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the January 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The last year of this decade is shaping up to be the most challenging in a long time for entrepreneurs. A range of statistics, from credit availability to consumer spending, appear to point toward a 2009 that will be, if not a train wreck, at least a time for caution. Economists tracking the indicators say that entrepreneurs have plenty of cause for concern, although not all the indices are negative.

Perhaps the most telling statistic is the sharp increase in the number of business owners planning to reduce business and capital expenses. In August 2008, 49 percent said they intended to cut back, and by October, that figure had risen to 69 percent. "That's huge," says Alice Bredin, a small-business market researcher and advisor to OPEN from American Express Small Business Monitor. "That's a lot of businesses not spending."

Entrepreneurs' lurch toward conservatism appears well-founded, according to many economists who see 2009 shaping up as a year of recession. Official definitions of recessions vary, of course. And recessions often aren't declared until the crisis has passed and growth has resumed. But that's no reason to be sanguine about the likelihood of a full-fledged downturn this year. "I think it'll be deep and serious," says Bud Conrad, chief economist at investment research firm Casey Research.

A continuing credit crisis may have the strongest negative impact on 2009. Data collected by the Federal Reserve Board indicate that bank loan officers are tightening credit standards for small-business lenders at a rate not seen since before the recession of the early 1990s. For small businesses counting on loans and lines of credit, that's very serious news, indeed. "I don't want to tell these guys how bad it's going to be," Conrad says. "Some will go out of business."

65%

of senior bank loan officers reported that they recently tightened standards for small businesses seeking loans during the second quarter of 2008. That's an all-time high since record keeping began in 1990.

(Source: "The July 2008 Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices")

When credit is hard to come by, strong sales and profits can fill the gap and allow businesses to continue operating and even expand. But sales growth has slowed across the board. Sales in all sectors increased by 6 percent for the 12 months before October 2008, down from an 8 percent average increase over the past five years, says Adam Filipponi, an analyst with Sageworks Inc.

Not all the news is bad, though. It appears that many businesses have cut costs fast enough to overcome the slump. Filipponi's figures show that those businesses' operating margins have increased over the same 12 months. "My guess is that they're finding ways to cut back," he says. "That's important, because it's going to be harder for them to borrow. So it's important to have strong cash flow from operations to fund growth or even to stay in business."

And not every sector will be equally affected. The hard-hit finance, insurance, real estate, residential construction and entertainment industries have all seen sales decline, according to Sageworks. But sales for utilities and educational, health-care, professional and technical services are all on the upswing. "That makes sense," Filipponi says, "because those are industries where there's a need."

While recent bad news rivals any seen since the 1930s, it's unlikely that this contraction will be quite that bad. "This is very different from the Great Depression," says Conrad, "because the government bailout is much bigger." Along with the government's willingness to act, deposit insurance and lower trade barriers represent major economic distinctions between today and the Depression era.

The massive government intervention could spell a return to inflation. Conrad expects just that as the economy begins to improve late this year. That should help revive the housing and residential sectors and give entrepreneurs a chance to raise prices. But getting there may not be easy. "To survive in this environment requires extreme caution," Conrad says. "Batten down the hatches."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance