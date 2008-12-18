Collaborate Virtually

Work together online with these new services.

December 18, 2008 2 min read

This story appears in the January 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Interactive web conferences with desktop sharing have gotten us used to the idea of online collaboration. A newer crop of visual collaboration sites kicks the concept up a few rungs by letting you work closely with your remote employees, partners and customers on projects involving trickier media like video and images.

Service: ConceptShare

Features: Flexibility is ConceptShare's strong point. It can handle a variety of files, from vector graphics to video. A sleek user interface and customizable work space will appeal to designers of all stripes.

Good for: Collecting feedback on visual design projects, particularly images and websites.

Cost: Accounts range from $24 to $99 per month for web-based solutions.

Service: Cozimo

Features: Cozimo's video collaboration features are particularly robust, with synchronized playback so that everyone is on the same page during the process. Users can leave notes directly on images and video frames, track feedback from multiple users and work either in real time together or separately at their convenience.

Good for: Photo, PDF and video collaboration in real time

Cost: A personal account is free; paid plans start at $29 per month.

Service: Octopz

Features: Integrated text, voice and video chat are major highlights that will keep your workgroup in good communication. Flickr integration, strong video and 3-D file support, and intuitive markup tools are some of Octopz's most attractive features.

Good for: Small teams that work on rich media like video and 3-D

Cost: $99 per month for each concurrent room or $9.95 for a day pass