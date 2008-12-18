Signing On Made Simple
If you have more user names and passwords than you can possibly remember, you will appreciate the appeal of the OpenID initiative. OpenID lets users access multiple sites from multiple providers with a single ID. Some of the major players that support issuing or accepting OpenIDs include AOL, Flickr, WordPress and Yahoo. Growing businesses are in a good position to become early adopters of OpenID by offering it as a login option for their site visitors. The open standard has seen steady gains in adoption and makes sense particularly for Web 2.0 startups that want to show support for the movement and provide convenience for their customers.
of small-business owners feel held back by the cost of professional-grade software when it comes to designing and creating their own marketing materials.
(Source: Serif)
|Market Research Firm In-Stat forecasts the global mobile gaming market will exceed $6.8 billion by 2013.